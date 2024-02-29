A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Welcome to

DEBRA JEAN'S

Hammock Florida


Order Online
Image

Welcome to DEBRA JEAN'S

Coming soon spring March 1st, 2024 7am. We are a local family to the Hammock since 1992. We first started our roasting company that is USDA Certified Organic called Hammock Coffee Company. We ship fresh roasted beans to your door anywhere in the United States or you can pick  up beans  in our store. Then Debra Jean's was born, named after our late mother. We have worked hard to create an experience for our guest with an warm loving environment that is beautiful, vintage, and eclectic. Phase two is coming soon, which will be a garden on the side with a pergola, pavers, and fountains.

View Menu
Image

Hammock Coffee Company

Hand Crafted Organic Coffee

COFFEE THAT MAKES A DIFFERENCE


Founded in 2023 by Kyle and Jeremie Purdy in Palm Coast, Hammock Coffee Company is dedicated to providing you with the finest organic coffee blends. We carefully select the best beans from around the world to create a truly exceptional coffee experience.


Click Here to Learn More!

Sign up for rewards

By providing your phone number, you are agreeing to participate in the rewards program and to be contacted through this number as part of the program. Rewards program information is subject to Toast's Terms of Service and Privacy Statement. Message and data rates may apply. Msg frequency varies. Reply STOP to opt out.