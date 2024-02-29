Welcome to DEBRA JEAN'S

Coming soon spring March 1st, 2024 7am. We are a local family to the Hammock since 1992. We first started our roasting company that is USDA Certified Organic called Hammock Coffee Company. We ship fresh roasted beans to your door anywhere in the United States or you can pick up beans in our store. Then Debra Jean's was born, named after our late mother. We have worked hard to create an experience for our guest with an warm loving environment that is beautiful, vintage, and eclectic. Phase two is coming soon, which will be a garden on the side with a pergola, pavers, and fountains.