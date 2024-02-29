In a special designed carafe, Fresh ground coffee beans are placed in the top of the funnel while slowly pulsing the hot water over the coffee grounds. It's all in the technique, you can't rush the process. This is a great way to experience the hidden notes in coffee.

Syrup Options Vanilla Syrup + $0.75 Hazelnut + $0.75 Cardamom + $0.75 Carmel Syrup + $0.75 Cherry Syrup + $0.75 Cinnamon Syrup + $0.75 Coconut Syrup + $0.75 Lavender Syrup + $0.75 Lemon Syrup + $0.75 Macadamia Nut Syrup + $0.75 Mint Syrup + $0.75 Pecan Syrup + $0.75 Pistachio Syrup + $0.75 Raspberry Syrup + $0.75 Rose Syrup + $0.75 No Syrup + $0.75 Caramel Sauce + $0.75 Chocolate Sauce + $0.75 White Chocolate Sauce + $0.75 Milk Options 2% Milk Coconut Milk + $0.85 Oat Milk + $0.90 Whole Milk Coffee Mods Whipped Cream Extra Espresso Shot + $1.00 Iced No Whipped Cream