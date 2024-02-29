Latte macchiato is a coffee beverage. The name is Italian for 'stained milk' or 'marked milk', referring to the way the drink is prepared by pouring a shot of espresso into steamed milk. It is a play on espresso macchiato, an older drink consisting of espresso marked with a dollop or two of milk or cream.

