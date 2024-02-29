DEBRA JEAN'S
Espresso Bar Drinks
Espresso
- Americano$4.00+
- Cappuccino$5.00+
- Cortado$4.00
- Double Espresso$5.25
- Espresso$3.75
- Flat White$5.00+
- Latte$5.00+
- Macchiato$4.25+
- Macchiato Latte$5.00+
- Mocha$5.50+
Latte
A latte is espresso and lightly textured steamed milk.
FooFoo's
Our foo foo's are just how they sound. Ridiculously decadent, sweet and fun! Depending on the flavor we rim a glass with multiple flavors of syrups to combine a specific flavor, we then add ice, your milk of choice, a shot of espresso over the top, and then topped off with heavy whipped cream!
Tea Latte's
Hot Herbal Tea
Herbal Tea
Organic tea blends, check available flavors.
Juice
Tractor Juice & Tea
Certified organic, verified delicious. The Tractor Beverage Company sources ingredients from around the globe. We rotate flavors, will only have four at a time.
Food
Grab N Go
Pastries, Cakes, & Cookies
New York Bagels
Straight from New York, hand rolled kosher style bagels that get boiled and then baked. No preservatives, just flour, salt, and yeast. We get the bagels flown in over night.
Oatmeal
From Mylk Labs, cultivated oatmeal that is nothing but healthy simple ingredients the way nature intended. Gluten free, non gmo, vegan, and women owned with no added sugars. Served in individual containers, we add hot water or steamed milk and just let step.
Plain Vanilla Greek Yogurt
Other Drinks
Hot Chocolate
Luxurious and decadent! We take our zuma dark chocolate and steam it with your milk of choice, we then whisk in hollander chocolate fudge topped off with whip cream and a fudge drizzle.
Kiddie Drinks
Something for the littles! We steam organic milk, add some foam and an organic syrup flavor of choice.