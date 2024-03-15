DEBRA JEAN'S
Espresso Bar Drinks
Espresso
FooFoo's
Our foo foo's are just how they sound. Ridiculously decadent, sweet and fun! Depending on the flavor we rim a glass with multiple flavors of syrups to combine a specific flavor, we then add ice, your milk of choice, a shot of espresso over the top, and then topped off with heavy whipped cream!
Tea Latte's
Speciality Coffee
Hot Herbal Tea
Herbal Tea
Organic tea blends, check available flavors.
Juice
Tractor Juice & Tea
Certified organic, verified delicious. The Tractor Beverage Company sources ingredients from around the globe. We rotate flavors, will only have four at a time.
Food
Eggs & Such
Pastries, Cakes, & Cookies
- Blueberry Crumb Yogurt Muffin$4.50
- Chocolate Chip Yogurt Muffin$4.50
- Cranberry Orange MuffinOut of stock
- French Toast Muffin$4.50
- Pumpkin CheeseOut of stock
- Cinnabon$6.95
- French Croissant$4.00
- Vanilla Sunflower Cupcake$4.00
- Banana Nut Muffin$4.50
- Chocolate Sunflower Cupcake$4.50
- Flourless Choc Torte$6.00
- Carrot Cake$8.00
New York Bagels
Straight from New York, hand rolled kosher style bagels that get boiled and then baked. No preservatives, just flour, salt, and yeast. We get the bagels flown in over night.
- Apple Cinnamon Raisin Bagel$4.50
- Blueberry Bagel$4.50
- Cinnamon Toast Bagel$4.50
- Everything Bagel$4.50
- Jalapeno Red Pepper Bagel$4.50
- Marble Rye Bagel$4.50
- Onion BagelOut of stock
- Plain BagelOut of stock
- Pumpernickel Bagel$4.50
- Rainbow Bagel$4.50
- Sesame Bagel$4.50
- Poppy Bagel$4.50
- Egg Everything Bagle$4.50
- Bialey$4.50
- Cinnamon Raisin$4.50
Oatmeal
From Mylk Labs, cultivated oatmeal that is nothing but healthy simple ingredients the way nature intended. Gluten free, non gmo, vegan, and women owned with no added sugars. Served in individual containers, we add hot water or steamed milk and just let step.
Specials
Ice Cream
- Classic Vanilla Bean$6.95
- Strawberry Shortcake$6.95
Classic Vanilla Bean
Other Drinks
Hot Chocolate
Luxurious and decadent! We take our zuma dark chocolate and steam it with your milk of choice, we then whisk in hollander chocolate fudge topped off with whip cream and a fudge drizzle.
Kiddie Drinks
Something for the littles! We steam organic milk, add some foam and an organic syrup flavor of choice.